Into the unknown
1. North Country GOP strengthens in year of Trump
PLATTSBURGH — Billionaire Republican Donald Trump may have become the president-elect on Nov. 8, but April 15, 2016 will go down as perhaps the ...
Hot shots: sports
Highs and lows of North Country sports in 2016
Sports is a big deal in the North Country, and 2016 provided another wealth of memorable and significant events. There were many accomplishments, ...
Police blotter from December 1942
Good riddance, 2016
WASHINGTON — Viewing 2016 in retrospect — doing so is unpleasant, but less so than was living through it — the year resembles a china shop ...
Barbara H. LaBrake
Barbara H. LaBrake, 88, of Vermontville, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at Elderwood of Uihlein at Lake Placid. Born in Saranac Lake on June 01, 1928, she was the ...