Hot shots
Hot shots: sports
The Enterprise has not employed a designated staff photographer since 2003, but our staff reporters still manage to amaze editors and readers ...
Clarkson rolls in Olympic Center matchup
Beekmantown stifles Saranac Lake in CVAC hockey
SARANAC LAKE — If there was an award for putting shots on goal, the Saranac Lake boys hockey team would be standing well above the rest of the ...
Why do so many drivers fail to use headlights?
As you might expect, I get many emails about driver’s pet peeves and occasionally even a letter that I received from a reader in Saranac Lake who had a boatload of ...
St. Moritz Hotel sold at auction: Jan. 23, 1964
That famous Lake Placid landmark, the St. Moritz Hotel, built in 1926, has a great history in that village. If the cars in the parking lot are ...
Some politicians miss voters’ message
Last Monday, Republican leaders in the House of Representatives moved to weaken the independent Office of Congressional Ethics. They did so because of complaints — ...