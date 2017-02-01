Tupper Lake schedules power outage for Thursday night downtown

TUPPER LAKE — The village electric department has scheduled a power outage for the Main Street business district and Junction area starting at 11 p.m. Thursday. The outage, which is expected to end at 2 a.m. Friday, will affect areas from Santa Clara Avenue west on Demars Boulevard to Main Street, all of the north side of Main Street to the Lumberjack Restaurant, Larkin’s gas station, Web Row and Oak Street, the Grand Union Bar and Cedar Street. The outage will also affect areas from the corner of Demars Boulevard on the south side of Main Street, including the ...