Lake Street house ablaze
American aerialists feel right at home
Meadows paces Red Storm indoor track
PLATTSBURGH — Jada Meadows placed first in one event and second in another Saturday as the Saranac Lake indoor track and field team traveled to ...
In-depth meaning of traffic signal arrows
Most drivers have a good idea of the meaning of red, yellow and green traffic signal arrows, but many aren’t sure of what they can or can’t do legally or safely ...
Winter Carnival of 1911 was in January
I have no idea if in any other year the oldest winter carnival in the United States was held in January, not February. Following are excerpts ...
Same old dance for education funding
Every year, business officials and the state Board of Regents throw out a ridiculous request for state aid increases across the state. The governor proposes an ...
Health care is too critical to rush
Haste makes waste, especially in Washington, D.C. There, undue haste to replace the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare, could make ...
Mountaineering festival gets people to opt outdoors
Adirondack ‘gateway’ planned for former Frontier Town (update)
Scientists ask DEC to end terrapin hunting
Teacher-musician John Doan celebrates his new album
Long Lake Winter Carnival Saturday
John Doan’s album release party Saturday
Reject resort proposal
To the editor: I am a longtime resident of Saranac Lake. Lately I have been splitting my time between Saranac Lake and California, where my family lives. For the ...