Armstrong sisters going global
Bombers advance after shootout
LAKE PLACID — An overtime tie for the books. A shootout win for Lake Placid. On Friday at the Olympic Center, Saranac Lake and host Lake ...
Saranac Lake police report — February 1943
Running into an old production buddy on the trail
While seeking alternatives to my usual jaunts on the Jackrabbit Trail and the various loops around Scarface Mountain, I set my sights on a long ...
Death Notice: Sally Kopp
TUPPER LAKE — Word has been received of the death of Sally Kopp, 71, of Tupper Lake. Calling hours are tentatively scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 ...
Kateryna Lapiczak
Kateryna Lapiczak, 87, of Rochester, passed away in Lake Clear on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. Kateryna was born in Luzok-Horisznyj, Ukraine on ...
DEC continues its moose research
Men fall through ice in Tupper Lake; all OK (with video)
Pendragon Theatre stays busy in winter
SARANAC LAKE — While Pendragon Theatre is currently in its off-season for the winter, the organization has kept itself busy with offerings for the community, ...
State arts grants awarded for Tri-Lakes organizations
Wild sounds of Winter Carnival
Let them be heard
To the editor: I passionately hold positions which I feel are for the betterment of this nation. I know there are a number of people in this community that have ...
Stefanik votes for toxic waste dumping
Thanks for supporting the Jackrabbit Trail
Royal choices show value of volunteerism
We are excited to congratulate Anita Meserole and John Wamsganz as queen and king of the 2017 Saranac Lake Winter Carnival. Their records of volunteer service work, ...