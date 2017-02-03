BREAKING NEWS
Electrical issue sparked Curtis Lumber fire
Carnival takes a walk on the wild side
Locals hold their own at Lake Placid Winter Carnival races
Empire State Winter Games fire up
The Empire State Winter Games kicked off Thursday night with opening ceremonies at the 1980 Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid before some 4,000 ...
West is best
Healthy meals for hectic days
The second week of February is a hectic time around here. It’s Carnival time! So what’s to eat? The carnival includes many food events ...
Kateryna Lapiczak
Kateryna Lapiczak, 87, of Rochester, passed away in Lake Clear on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. Kateryna was born in Luzok-Horisznyj, Ukraine on April 29, 1929, to ...
Lisa (Malmquist) Dyslin
Lisa Malmquist Dyslin, 74, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at her home in Wilmington. Mrs. Dyslin was born Aug. ...
State gives Adirondack Scenic Railroad $1.5M
Rare gull draws hundreds of birders to Tupper Lake
Panel agrees state land classification system needs improvement
State arts grants awarded for Tri-Lakes organizations
The New York State Council on the Arts has awarded over $250,000 in grants to seven arts and cultural organizations in Saranac Lake and Lake Placid. The council ...
Wild sounds of Winter Carnival
Lucid reunites for Winter Carnival show
Thanks for supporting the Jackrabbit Trail
Things get worse under President Trump
Cuomo ski area proposal is ‘a bit much’
The best time of year for Saranac Lakers
Tonight begins what is truly the best time of the year for Saranac Lakers. Winter Carnival has long provided a fun break from a long, cabin-fever-inducing ...