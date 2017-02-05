Bombers advance after shootout

LAKE PLACID — An overtime tie for the books. A shootout win for Lake Placid. On Friday at the Olympic Center, Saranac Lake and host Lake ...

ESWG opens with flurry of action

Locals hold their own at Lake Placid Winter Carnival races

A coalition of the principled center will fight Trumpism

West is best

Death Notice: Sally Kopp

TUPPER LAKE — Word has been received of the death of Sally Kopp, 71, of Tupper Lake. Calling hours are tentatively scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 ...

Kateryna Lapiczak

Kateryna Lapiczak, 87, of Rochester, passed away in Lake Clear on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. Kateryna was born in Luzok-Horisznyj, Ukraine on ...

Lisa (Malmquist) Dyslin

Amy L. Becker-Symonds

Men fall through ice in Tupper Lake; all OK (with video)

Running into an old production buddy on the trail

Pendragon Theatre stays busy in winter

SARANAC LAKE — While Pendragon Theatre is currently in its off-season for the winter, the organization has kept itself busy with offerings for the community, ...

State arts grants awarded for Tri-Lakes organizations

Wild sounds of Winter Carnival

Let them be heard

To the editor: I passionately hold positions which I feel are for the betterment of this nation. I know there are a number of people in this community that have ...

Stefanik votes for toxic waste dumping

Thanks for supporting the Jackrabbit Trail

Royal choices show value of volunteerism

We are excited to congratulate Anita Meserole and John Wamsganz as queen and king of the 2017 Saranac Lake Winter Carnival. Their records of volunteer service work, ...

The best time of year for Saranac Lakers

Here’s to volunteers

Should the state build a “mountain coaster” roller ride on Mount Van Hoevenberg?