Hamlin rises once again
Uphill push to Olympics
LAKE PLACID — The partiers danced on for the Jamaican bobsled team as Monday night became Tuesday morning at the Lake Placid Pub & ...
Local news from 1938
Looking back to simpler, colder times
Winter’s great white carpet has again unfurled across the Adirondack landscape, encapsulating everything in its path. As snow continues to ...
Jack L. Martin
Kathryn R. (Rickert) Doherty
Kathryn R. (Rickert) Doherty, of Worcester, Massachusetts, formerly of Delmar, died on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. She was 94. Her husband, ...
State offering grant money to fight invasives
Northern Challenge Ice fishing tourney returns Feb. 4
Stefanik doesn’t deserve so much credit
To the editor: I read the Enterprise’s editorial of Jan. 23, bestowing praise on Elise Stefanik for reimbursing the government for the expense associated with ...
Scripture says ‘love the alien and the stranger’
Give credit only where credit is due
Reasons to like North Hudson ‘Gateway to the Adirondacks’
The “Gateway to the Adirondacks” being proposed at the former Frontier Town theme park shows several signs of being a good project: First off, it’s in North ...